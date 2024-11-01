Advertisement
Townhall Meeting
01-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
All you need to know about SZW and its service
Would you like to know more about SZW and exactly which services we provide? Do you have questions about specific topics such as social relief- and child benefit, Labor and Pension? Then come to one of our Townhall sessions about the RCN unit SZW.
Saba: Public sessions:
- 4 Nov | 1 p.m.- 3 p.m.
Eugenius Johnson Centre (English)*
- 4 Nov | 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Eugenius Johnson Centre (Spanish)*
- 5 & 6 Nov | 8 a.m. to 12 noon
Eugenius Johnson Centre
- Free consultation hours & appointments available
Sint Eustatius: Public session:
- 7 Nov | 6 p.m. – 7:30 | Lion’s Den
Want to know more or if you would like to make an appointment?
Call 318 3376 (Statia) and 416 3804 (Saba) or visit our offices from
Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.
Townhall Meeting
