Advertisement
Townhall Meeting
28-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
All you need to know about SZW and its service
Would you like to know more about SZW and exactly which services we provide? Do you have questions about specific topics such as social relief- and child benefit, Labor and Pension? Then come to one of our Townhall sessions about the RCN unit SZW.
Saba: Public sessions:
- 4 Nov | 1 p.m.- 3 p.m.
Eugenius Johnson Centre (English)*
- 4 Nov | 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Eugenius Johnson Centre (Spanish)*
- 5 & 6 Nov | 8 a.m. to 12 noon
Eugenius Johnson Centre
- Free consultation hours & appointments available
Sint Eustatius: Public session:
- 7 Nov | 6 p.m. – 7:30 | Lion’s Den
Want to know more or if you would like to make an appointment?
Call 318 3376 (Statia) and 416 3804 (Saba) or visit our offices from
Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.
0
More News
-
Advertisement
Townhall Meeting
-
Bonaire
Lecture by Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire draws substantial crowd
-
St. Eustatius
New civil servants sworn in on Statia
-
Jobs Management and Advice
Vacancy Legal Counsel Sint Maarten
-
Nature
Crocodile Bonaire Caught After Week-long Hunt
-
St. Eustatius
Curaçao assists St. Eustatius with development of tsunami plan
-
Events
Pension Association hosts seminar on technological developments and trust
-
Bonaire
Terra Barra chosen as ninth recipient of donation from Cadushy Distillery
More News
-
Advertisement
Townhall Meeting
-
Bonaire
Lecture by Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire draws substantial crowd
-
St. Eustatius
New civil servants sworn in on Statia
-
Jobs Management and Advice
Vacancy Legal Counsel Sint Maarten
-
Nature
Crocodile Bonaire Caught After Week-long Hunt
-
St. Eustatius
Curaçao assists St. Eustatius with development of tsunami plan
-
Events
Pension Association hosts seminar on technological developments and trust
-
Bonaire
Terra Barra chosen as ninth recipient of donation from Cadushy Distillery