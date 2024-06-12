Economy Trade Mission BES Islands to Colombia Kicked Off on Monday Redactie 12-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Rijna welcomed the participants to the Trade Mission on Monday. Photo: Office Special Envoy BES-islands

BOGOTÁ- On Monday the Trade Mission from the BES-islands to Colombia kicked off in the Colombian Capital under guidance of Special Envoy Edison Rijna

According to Rijna, it concerns the largest-ever trade mission from the Dutch Caribbean, with over 35 organizations participating. In the coming days, they will meet with more than 120 Colombian companies.



Together with the organizing parties Bonaire Chamber of Commerce, Chamber of Commerce of Statia and Saba and Holland House – Dutch – Colombian Chamber of Commerce Rijna’s office has worked hard to ensure the success of this mission.

Improving trade

“We wish all participating organizations successful days ahead and look forward to the next steps in improving trade between the BES-islands and Colombia”, said Rijna.