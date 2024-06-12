Trade Mission BES Islands to Colombia Kicked Off on Monday
BOGOTÁ- On Monday the Trade Mission from the BES-islands to Colombia kicked off in the Colombian Capital under guidance of Special Envoy Edison Rijna
According to Rijna, it concerns the largest-ever trade mission from the Dutch Caribbean, with over 35 organizations participating. In the coming days, they will meet with more than 120 Colombian companies.
Together with the organizing parties Bonaire Chamber of Commerce, Chamber of Commerce of Statia and Saba and Holland House – Dutch – Colombian Chamber of Commerce Rijna’s office has worked hard to ensure the success of this mission.
Improving trade
“We wish all participating organizations successful days ahead and look forward to the next steps in improving trade between the BES-islands and Colombia”, said Rijna.
Meer News
-
Economy
Trade Mission BES Islands to Colombia Kicked Off on Monday
-
St. Eustatius
Sharks and Rays now officially protected in Statia’s waters
-
Saba
D66 and Van Huffelen biggest vote getters in European elections Saba
-
News
Andrew Wansing promoted to Captain at Z Air
-
Saba
Saba Prepares for Hurricane Season with Kick-off Meeting
-
News
Signing of new subsidy agreement with Makana Ferry will take place this week
-
St. Eustatius
Lifeless body found on St. Eustatius
-
The Netherlands
Caribbean Students meet Caribbean Parliamentarians
Meer News
-
Economy
Trade Mission BES Islands to Colombia Kicked Off on Monday
-
St. Eustatius
Sharks and Rays now officially protected in Statia’s waters
-
Saba
D66 and Van Huffelen biggest vote getters in European elections Saba
-
News
Andrew Wansing promoted to Captain at Z Air
-
Saba
Saba Prepares for Hurricane Season with Kick-off Meeting
-
News
Signing of new subsidy agreement with Makana Ferry will take place this week
-
St. Eustatius
Lifeless body found on St. Eustatius
-
The Netherlands
Caribbean Students meet Caribbean Parliamentarians