Economy Trade Mission Unites Saba, Statia, and Panama for Economic Growth Redactie 19-02-2025 - 1 minuten leestijd

The St. Eustatius & Saba Chamber was represented by board members Daniella Richardson, Ebbie Hinds and Executive Secretary Gisela Lara Reyes. Photo: Chamber

ORANJESTAD/THE BOTTOM – The Holland House Panama recently organized a successful trade mission, bringing together 5 Chambers of Commerce from the BES and CAS islands, alongside with the Panamanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as local business representatives.

The collaboration aims to strengthen ties and explore new business opportunities in Panama for the Dutch Caribbean islands.

The mission provided a platform for the Saba & Statia Chamber of Commerce and Industry to engage with Panamanian businesses in key sectors such as logistics, seafood, agriculture, construction, and trade. Discussions centered on potential partnerships and export opportunities, particularly for meats and vegetables, to boost regional trade.

Participants visited key Panamanian trade hubs, including the Panapark Free Zone, Colón Free Trade Zone, and the Miraflores Locks of the Panama Canal, gaining insights into Panama’s role as a global trade leader.

Town Hall

In the coming days, the chambers will host a town hall meeting in Saba and Statia to share mission insights and gather feedback from local businesses. This initiative aims to support economic growth and collaboration in the region.

For updates, follow the Statia and Saba Chamber of Commerce and Industry on social media and visit their website.

139