St. Eustatius Traffic check St. Eustatius leads to one fine and one confiscated scooter Redactie 30-07-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

The confiscated scooter is being hauled away while officers watch on. Photo: KPCN

ORANJESTAD – Following the new traffic regulation and various signals from the community about the nuisance caused by motorized vehicles, the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) held a traffic check on Sunday, the 28th of July, at around 8.15 PM at the Korthalsweg/Charles Woodley Road and the Vincent A. Lopes Road on St Eustatius. The road was closed on all sides and all drivers were checked for their papers.

During this check, four scooters and their drivers were checked, with one driver receiving a fine. One of the scooters was confiscated and taken to the police station for further investigation. During this check, a quantity of suspected narcotics was found.

The police continued the check on the Concordia Road/Cornelius van Zanten Road, where another three scooters and their drivers were checked. A scooter driver was also checked at the Blijden Road. A strong odor of narcotics was detected here, which led to a check for violation of the Opium Act. During the check, a knuckle duster and a small plastic bag with suspected narcotics were found and confiscated.

More checks

The KPCN will continue to carry out checks at various locations on the island and warns everyone who participates in traffic to have the necessary documents in order. The police will continue to carry out these types of checks to ensure the safety of all road users. In addition, it is urgently requested to adhere to the traffic rules, so that together we contribute to safe traffic on the island.

5