Bonaire Trainee Commanders Fire Department CN busy with practical exercises 29-08-2024

The commanders in training will have to execute various practical tasks. Photo: BKCN

KRALENDIJK – Under the guidance of experienced instructors, the aspiring commanders of the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department (BKCN) are developing essential skills needed to respond effectively to emergencies. From August 12 to September 26, exercises will be held at the fire station on the airport grounds and at various public locations.

The exercises focus on firefighting at so-called high-risk buildings, such as homes, schools, restaurants, gas stations, and daycare centers. These exercises will be conducted without actual fires, utilizing fire trucks and special computer programs. This approach makes the practical simulations more realistic, allowing participants to practice effectively. These simulations are made possible through the cooperation and availability of buildings and institutions on Bonaire.

Intensive

In March 2024, the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department began an intensive commander’s training program, primarily based on Bonaire. In May 2024, the aspiring commanders from Bonaire, Saba, and Sint Eustatius successfully completed their first training block. The second block started on August 12 and will continue until the end of October 2024, including two intensive training weeks in the Netherlands and Germany.

The Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department (BKCN) asks residents to be mindful of these exercises. Your understanding and support are crucial as these future commanders prepare to protect our communities. Together, we are strong for a safe Caribbean Netherlands.

