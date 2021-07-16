Trainee Training at Echo















Kralendijk – The pandemic has had a major impact on international volunteers and interns. Luckily in April 2021 Echo had a local intern from MBO Bonaire. As a student of Executive Travel & Hospitality she first visited Echo and learned all about the organization two years ago as part of the education curriculum.



Carolina has helped them with different things here at Echo such as social media, organizing activities for the education program and coordinating the team.



One of her biggest accomplishments was the event of Bon Doet were they hosted 15 volunteers for maintenance of The Echo centers and walking trails around the area of Dos Pos.

This year, Echo is fortunate to have parrot researchers intensively surveying nesting efforts among the wild population, while also training the local Echo team on field research and monitoring techniques.



The conservation biologist’s that help Echo, in most cases, spend 3 months on the island and help train the team both on captive husbandry and wild monitoring.



Lately the team have been practicing extensive climbing to the challenging cliffs of Bonaire.



Are you interested in their field research and getting more updates from researchers in the field ? Please sign up to get previous and future presentations.

