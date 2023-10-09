Traveling abroad? | Advertisement

If you are traveling abroad, for vacation or business, be advised that you are not insured for medical expenses via your health insurance at Care and Youth CN (ZJCN).

When you are abroad, your health insurance does not cover:

Visits to a general practitioner, • Repatriation of mortal remains or pharmacy expenses, • Your luggage or valuables, Return trip in case of illness

We advise you to purchase a travel insurance from an insurance agent to cover these. If you require unforeseen urgent medical care when abroad; such as acute treatment or hospital admission, ZJCN can provide assistance. In that case, you will need to contact the ZJCN office immediately. Keep in mind, that Curaçao, Aruba, St Maarten or the European Netherlands are considered as abroad. Need more information? Stop by at your ZJCN office or email us at info@zorgverzekeringskantoor.nl