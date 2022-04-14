Traveling to Bonaire now also easier for unvaccinated people

KRALENDIJK- Traveling to Bonaire will also become a bit easier for unvaccinated travelers from 20 April. From that date, they only need to complete the health declaration.

Until now, unvaccinated people who travelled to Bonaire from outside the CAS or BES islands still had to undergo a test. This obligation no longer applied to vaccinated travellers. Now, however, unvaccinated travellers from other parts of the world are also allowed to travel to Bonaire without testing.

“On Bonaire, the number of hospital admissions has been stable for a long time. That is why it is now possible to let go of the travel conditions that applied to the island,” said the Public Entity in a press release on Wednesday.

At the same time, the government points out that with a new variant of the corona virus, it may be necessary to tighten the travel conditions again.

Health declaration

All travellers are still required to complete the online health declaration. Earlier this week, there were many complaints from travellers who experienced problems filling out the online form via www.bonairecrisis.com.