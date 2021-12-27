Travelling to Bonaire soon?

- 1Share
Are you already aware of the new COVID-19 rules? On Bonaire it is mandatory to do a PCR test on the 5th day. You can contact MedCare Bonaire for this.
Book your test now via: https://www.bonbida.com/covid-19-pcr-testing-on-bonaire/5th-day-pcr-testing-on-bonaire/ & enjoy the well-deserved holiday.
