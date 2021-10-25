Trouble road near Harbour Village Marina gets new surface

- 26Shares
KRALENDIJK- Progress is being made with the new heightened road section in front of Harbour Village Marina.
The new road section will not be resurfaced with asphalt, but will instead be covered with clinker bricks, which are now being used at several other roads, such as the intersection of Kaminda Djabou and the Kaya Amsterdam.
With the partial reconstruction it is hoped that the problems with flooding with seawater during certain periods of the years will be a thing of the past.
