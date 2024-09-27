Aviation & Travel TUI presents their first electric car charging station on Bonaire Redactie 27-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK — Travel organization TUI unveiled their first car charging station on Bonaire on Thursday, located at the resort located next to the TUI Shop at Boulevard Gobernador N. Debrot (entrance to Chogogo Dive & Beach Resort Bonaire).

Antoin Klein Hofmeijer, Head of TUI Dutch Caribbean, is enthusiastic about the project: “This is the first free car charging station, and eight more are coming. They will also be installed on Curaçao and Aruba. Twenty years ago, TUI began flights to Bonaire, and Bonaire is an important destination for us. Bonaire is the first place where we are setting up such a charging station.”

Encourage electric driving

Urni Rosalia, regional account manager of Dynaf, stated that everyone can use the charging station. “The idea is to encourage more people on Bonaire to use electric cars.”

6