Tui trains large group of local cabin attendants on Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD- Tui Airlines has recently provided a Cabin Crew Training to various local participants. The flight attendants-to-be received the lessons in the World Trade Center in Piscadera.

The trainee for a large part previously worked as Cabi Crew at -among others- InselAir and Dutch Antilles Express (DAE) and therefor already have the necessary experience.

Tui has put a lot of focus on the recruitment of local and therefor staff proficient in Papiamentu on mainly their flights between Amsterdam and the ABC islands.