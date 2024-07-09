Bonaire
Turtle Season 2024 update: 36 nests on Bonaire and Klein Bonaire
09-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – The turtle season on Bonaire is well underway with the discovery of a tenth nest on Bonaire, and an additional 26 nests on Klein Bonaire, bringing the total for this season to 36. All nests have been laid by hawks bill and loggerhead turtles.
The first nest of the 2024 season hatched last week on Klein Bonaire. A total of 90 healthy baby turtles left the nest. This particular nest was laid by a hawks bill turtle and was immediately adopted.
