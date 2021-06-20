Two Additional Covid Infections on Bonaire















Kralendijk- On Sunday there are two additional Covid-infections. As there were no recoveries, this brings the total of ‘active cases’ up to 15.

The increase in numbers is not completely unexpected. Public Health doctor Marian Luinstra said authorities were already expecting a further increase in the number of cases, due to a recent outbreak under school children who in their turn infected some adults who have not been vaccinated as of yet.

A total of 44 persons went in for a test at Public Health yesterday. Two out of these 44 turned out to be positive.

The Government calls on anyone who has Covid-related symptoms to call 0800 0800. So far, the infected persons have had only mild symptoms.