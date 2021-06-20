Kralendijk- On Sunday there are two additional Covid-infections. As there were no recoveries, this brings the total of ‘active cases’ up to 15.
The increase in numbers is not completely unexpected. Public Health doctor Marian Luinstra said authorities were already expecting a further increase in the number of cases, due to a recent outbreak under school children who in their turn infected some adults who have not been vaccinated as of yet.
A total of 44 persons went in for a test at Public Health yesterday. Two out of these 44 turned out to be positive.
The Government calls on anyone who has Covid-related symptoms to call 0800 0800. So far, the infected persons have had only mild symptoms.
Also read:
- Governor Rijna Satisfied about Cooperation with Dutch Municipalities
- Two Additional Covid Infections on Bonaire
- Dutch Government Pays Corona Tests for Travelers in July and August
- Commemoration Slavery Past and emancipation on July 1st
- Van Putten: IC Delegation had Productive Meetings in The Netherlands
- Governor Rijna and Minister Bijleveld talk about Joint Defence projects
- Thirteen Active Covid-cases on Bonaire
- WEB Bonaire apologizes for $0.01 cent reminder
- Alida Francis and Claudia Toet New Government Commissioners St. Eustatius
- No New Covid-19 Cases Reported
- Market consultation scanning equipment for Customs Caribbean Netherlands
- First Aid Training for Childcare Workers
- Tender Graphic Design
- Aruba Classified As Very High Risk Country
- Two New Positive Cases of Covid-19