St. Eustatius Two arrested on St. Eustatius after smashing windshield and stone throwing Redactie 19-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

ORANJESTAD- On Saturday, the 16th of November, a 19-year-old man with initials I.S.P. was arrested on Sint Eustatius for vandalism.

The suspect was involved in smashing the windshield of a car that was parked on Rosemary Lane. This was a result of a fight earlier that evening. One of the people involved in the fight was also arrested after she had first thrown stones at the car of another person involved in the fight that was driving past. It concerns a 34-year-old woman with initials L.M.A.d.l.S.

A spokesperson for KPCN says the case is still under investigation.

