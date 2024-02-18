Two dates for Naturalization Exams Saba

THE BOTTOM- In the present year 2024, there will be two dates to take the naturalization exam, which is needed for those who want to obtain the Dutch Nationality.

The Naturalization Exam can be done this year on February 29, 2024 and on September 13, 2024

These exams consist of three parts: Orientation of Society and Political system, English language skills and Dutch language sckills.

Registration

Residents interested in the February exam will have to register no later than Monday February19, 2024, while those interested to sit the exam in September will have the opportunity to registere until September 3, 2024.

Registration forms can be obtained at the Governor’s Cabinet.