18 februari 2024 08:35 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Education Latest news

Two dates for Naturalization Exams Saba

43

Registration forms for the exams can be obtained at the Governor’s Cabinet.
Registration forms for the exams can be obtained at the Governor’s Cabinet. Photo: OLS

THE BOTTOM- In the present year 2024, there will be two dates to take the naturalization exam, which is needed for those who want to obtain the Dutch Nationality. 

The Naturalization Exam can be done this year on February 29, 2024 and on September 13, 2024

These exams consist of three parts: Orientation of Society and Political system, English language skills and Dutch language sckills. 

Registration

Residents interested in the February exam will have to register no later than Monday February19, 2024, while those interested to sit the exam in September will have the opportunity to registere until September 3, 2024.  

Registration forms can be obtained at the Governor’s Cabinet.

Related Posts

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Rocargo

Top vacancies

More vacancies

Rocargo

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius