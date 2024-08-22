St. Eustatius Two residents sworn in as Dutch citizens during St. Eustatius naturalization ceremony Redactie 22-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Island Governor Island Alida Francis with the two new residents. Photo: Statia Government.

ORANJESTAD- On Wednesday afternoon, August 21st, 2024 a naturalization ceremony took place in the main hall of the Administration Building on St. Eustatius.

Two residents took the oath or affirmation before Island Governor of St. Eustatius, Alida Francis. They swore/declared and promised to respect all freedoms, rights and obligations that come with becoming a Dutch citizen.

Participation in the naturalization ceremony is the last mandatory part of a long process leading to the acquisition of Dutch nationality. The procedure for obtaining Dutch nationality via option or naturalization is included in the Kingdom Act on Dutch Citizenship.

“As our newest Dutch citizens, it is important that you seek to inform yourselves regarding all laws and legislation that government not just your rights as Dutch citizens, but also your obligation to the wider community. An informed citizen is an effective citizen and an effective citizen adds value to their community, “stated Governor Francis in her brief message.

