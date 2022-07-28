Two restaurants Bonaire distinguished in top-10 Caribbean Restaurants

KRALENDIJK- Two restaurants on Bonaire have been awarded a place on the Caribbean Journal’s list of the 50 best restaurants in the Caribbean. The restaurants were judged on culinary level, service and ambiance, among other things.

Brass Boer achieves a particularly honourable recognition, with the ranking at number one. “The Caribbean showpiece of Jonnie and Thérèse Boer, the team behind the 3-Michelin star restaurant “De Librije”, Brass Boer is a real sensation. Coupled with a beautiful view of the waterfront, you can enjoy many culinary delights in the restaurant of Delfins Beach Resort,” according to the description in Caribbean Journal.

The restaurant CHEFS Bonaire on Hato also receives a particularly honourable award at number 7 in the list of 50 best restaurants. “There is a limited number of seats available per week here and the restaurant is only open for dinner. CHEFS Bonaire offers more of an experience than just dinner. It is the creation of best friends Han ten Winkel and Mark Tromop, who have created one of the most unique gastronomic experiences in the Caribbean based at the Bamboo Bonaire Resort,” the magazine said.

Pleased

The Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) says it is pleased with the recognition. “All of this fits within our scope of developing and promoting our gastronomic landscape, along with other island experiences beyond the fantastic diving we’ve always been known for.