St. Eustatius Two Statia Residents Obtain Dutch Nationality Redactie 12-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The new Dutch nationals with officials of Statia Government. Photo: Statia Government.

ST. EUSTATIUS – Colasa Martinez Polanco and Kimani Walters officially became Dutch citizens during a naturalisation ceremony held on Wednesday at the Governor’s Mansion.

The ceremony was presided over by Acting Governor Sharon Hassell and supported by Cabinet employee Beverly Woodley. “You are expected to be an active citizen,” Hassell emphasized in her address to the new citizens. She encouraged them to contribute to society through activities such as volunteering or actively participating in the workforce, highlighting the importance of community development.

The naturalisation ceremony, required by law, marks the final step in the journey to Dutch citizenship. Polanco and Walters received the royal decree confirming their new status and a pin featuring Statia’s Coat of Arms as a symbol of their connection to the island.

Ceremony

Family and friends joined the ceremony to celebrate the significant milestone for Martinez Polanco and Walters.

0