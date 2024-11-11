Police and justice Two suspects arrested following fatal shooting on Bonaire Redactie 11-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – In connection with the fatal shooting at the former Sint Bernardus School grounds on Kaya L.D. Gerharts, police made two arrests in the early hours of Monday, November 11. The suspects include a 21-year-old man with the initials J.L.C. and a 41-year-old man with the initials R.E.E.B. Police are currently conducting a thorough investigation into their involvement in the incident.

The shooting occurred on Sunday evening, November 10, around 9:55 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old man with the initials I.A.d.P., was found deceased upon the arrival of police and ambulance services. The man, born on January 16, 2004, in Bonaire, sustained fatal injuries from a gunshot wound.

KPCN urges the community to assist in this investigation. Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity near the former school or has more information about the incident is strongly encouraged to contact the police at 715 8000 or 717 8000. Information can also be shared anonymously through the tip line.

