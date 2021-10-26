- 25Shares
WILLEMSTAD- Last Friday the Pedro Luis Brion School, Kolegio Donsarto, Nos Regaonan Balioso, and Future Kids toured the United States Forward Operating Location (FOL) located near the Hato Airport.
The FOL employs over 50 local staff members who were instrumental in organizing the tour and engaging the students. Conducted mostly in Papiamentu, the tour offered students a behind-the-scenes look at the compound and the chance to learn about the multinational aircraft used in counter-narcotics operations that detect, monitor, and track illicit shipments of drugs in the region. Students saw the maintenance tools and various equipment, but were most excited to see how planes get washed in the “bird bath.” The Fire Department demonstrated their response speed in a “bunker race” in which firefighters change, carry the heavy equipment, jump in the rescue truck, and turn on the siren. After the demonstrations, the children were delighted to be given the opportunity to try carrying the equipment and testing out the siren.
Gratitude
The United States expresses its gratitude to the people and Government of Curaçao for their support of our ongoing partnership to counter global narcotics trafficking, combat transnational criminal networks, and promote the rule of law. The FOL is eager to welcome visits by schools and organizations to show how FOL operations enhance stability and security in the Caribbean.
Also read:
- Twelve out of 67 tests positive
- U.S. Forward Operating Location opens doors to students Curaçao
- Cadushy Distillery presents Limited Edition for rum lovers
- Financing Needed for Execution of Flamingo Airport’s Masterplan
- Statia’s Leontine Durby and Marion Schroen featured in Canadian Mélange Magazine
- Trouble road near Harbour Village Marina gets new surface
- Stunning book published about Bonaire’s monuments
- Applying magic to Caribbean tourism
- Covid-infections Bonaire continue downward trend
- Aruba Airport scales down original expansion plans
- Bonaire Hospital takes implements measures after influx of additional Covid patients
- Saba receives First Cruise passengers of 2021 season
- QR code will be mandatory in Bonaire for events
- Bonaire’s covid infections down but four more in hospital
- Bonhata: Include tourism in Spatial Development Plan