Ugly traffic accident causes Gouverneur Debrotweg to be blocked for hours

KRALENDIJK – At the end of the day, a collision between a passenger car, a motorcycle and a garbage truck from Selibon led to an ugly traffic accident on the Kaya Gobernador Debrot.

The driver of both the motorcycle and passenger car were rushed to hospital by two separate ambulances. After the accident, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) spent quite some time mapping out the exact situation and the circumstances of the traffic accident.

Many motorists drive like madmen on the relatively narrow stretch of road just before the transition from Hato to Sabadeco. The large number of cars parked in front of apartments rented out to tourists in the aream, also do not help the situation.

