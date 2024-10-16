St. Eustatius UNESCO officially recognizes Statia’s African burial grounds Redactie 16-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Happiness among Statia’s representatives who advocated for the recognition of these burial sites. Photo: Statia Government

ORANJESTAD- UNESCO has officially recognized two African burial grounds on St. Eustatius—Godet and Golden Rock—as part of its Places of History and Memory of the Enslaved People Programme.

This designation highlights the importance of preserving the heritage of enslaved Africans in the Caribbean.

Island Governor Alida Francis expressed pride in the recognition, emphasizing its importance for future generations. The achievement is the result of a collaborative effort by local communities, officials, and UNESCO representatives. “The achievement results from a collaborative effort involving local communities, preservationists, The African Burial Ground Alliance, Statia Government officials, and UNESCO representatives. Key figures in this effort include Kenneth Cuvalay, Commissioner Rechelline Leerdam, Ambassador Monique van Daalen, Marielies Schelhaas, Tim de Haan, and Kathleen Ferrier”, said Francis.

Honoring

According to a press release from Statia Government, the local authorities remain committed to honoring and protecting these historical sites while raising awareness about their significance.

