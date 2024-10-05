St. Eustatius UNESCO recognizes African Burial Grounds on Statia Redactie 05-10-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

Golden Rock burial ground near the airport of St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD – Two important burial sites on St. Eustatius, Golden Rock and Godet, will be recognized by UNESCO for their historical connection to slavery. The official announcement will take place on October 9 during a ceremony in Paris. This is part of the “Routes of Enslaved Peoples” initiative, which aims to highlight the legacy of the transatlantic slave trade.

Kenneth Cuvalay, chairman of the St. Eustatius Afrikan Burial Ground Alliance, called the recognition “an important moment” for the community, with the goal of restoring the dignity of their ancestors.

In 2021, the Golden Rock burial ground drew significant media attention due to its location in an area marked for sand excavation to facilitate airport development. Community outcry stopped the project after 69 ancestral remains were uncovered. These remains are still stored on the island, awaiting reburial.

The Godet burial site, also part of the UNESCO recognition, has been the focus of archaeological studies for years. However, these studies often took place without local consent, leaving the site in poor condition after a research project in 2022.

Although UNESCO recognizes the sites, the reburial process remains a challenge. Cuvalay expressed concerns about the St. Eustatius Center for Archaeological Research (SECAR), which has yet to provide a report on the excavations. “Without this report, we cannot rebury our ancestors in a respectful manner,” Cuvalay stated. He also noted that samples of the remains are at Leiden University in the Netherlands, despite claims that no human remains were removed from the island.

In November 2024, the Afrikan Burial Ground Alliance will organize community events to discuss the reburial process and the creation of a memorial for the ancestors. These events are also intended to help the community reconnect with their African roots.

0