UNICEF: Children and adults Saba show their talents in interactive theater show

THE BOTTOM- UNICEF the Netherlands is opening the Children’s Week on Saba by hosting an interactive theatre show on Saturday the 19th of November at 5:00 pm at the Eugenius Johnson Center in Windward Side.

Parents, caretakers and their children have been invited to join the theater and show their talent. Dancing, singing, poetry, comedy and music acts will be combined in a storytelling theater performance. By practicing and performing the acts together, the child rights organization is encouraging quality time within families. A key element in a child’s development.

‘Show your Talent’ is an interactive theater performance directed by Archell Thompson, a professional storyteller and theater maker from Curaçao. A show in which parents, caretakers and children are given the opportunity to perform an act of choice within varied categories such as music, dance, poetry and comedy. Creative home based experiences they usually enjoy at home, which will now be shared on stage. The show is succeeding the mini-documentaries about quality time, made in collaboration with families on Saba and St. Eustatius. People are most welcome to join the audience on Saturday the 19th at 5:00 pm.

The importance of spending time together is highlighted by UNICEF the Netherlands throughout this year. The Show your Talent is part of a campaign which started on May 28th, the World Day of Play and was followed by the mini-documentaries recently shared via social media. Show your Talent completes the campaign about quality time.

Collaboration

‘Show your Talent’ is part of the Children’s Week initiated by the Public Entity of Saba. The campaign is a collaboration between UNICEF the Netherlands and the Public Entities of Bonaire, Saba and Sint Eustatius and is part of UNICEF’s BES program which is made possible by the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations.