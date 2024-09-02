Bonaire Union urges action against employers violating Bonaire’s new minimum wage stipulations Redactie 02-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Norwin Willems - Photo ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – Reports have emerged of employers paying their employees below the legal minimum wage of USD 1,750 per month for a 40-hour workweek. The union umbrella in Bonaire, USIBO, has received complaints about some employers split the minimum wage into two payments, while others have unilaterally removed secondary benefits like vacation pay.

According to USIBO, there are also instances of employers requiring employees to work more than 40 hours a week to justify paying the minimum wage.

The union highlights that these actions are illegal and urges the Ministry of Labor’s inspection department to take firm action. Employees experiencing these issues are encouraged to bring their employment contracts and payslips to the union office to file a formal complaint.

Dialogue

The unions state that it will first attempt to resolve the issue through dialogue with the employer, but if necessary, they will escalate the matter to the Ministry of Labor or even pursue collective legal action in court.

