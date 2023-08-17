United moves to three flights a week between New York and Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – United Airlines is adding two additional flights per week to Bonaire to its flight schedule. The additional flights from New York (Newark) will begin January 10, 2024.

The new flights will operate on Sundays and Wednesdays, in addition to the already existing Saturday flight. With the additional service, United now offers a total of 61 scheduled round-trip flights between the United States of America and Bonaire from January 10, 2024 through April 24, 2024.

Currently, United Airlines flies once a week from New York and once a week from Houston to Bonaire. The additional flights have been added to meet strong demand for travel to Bonaire.