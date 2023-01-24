24 januari 2023 08:00 am

University of Aruba provides information to students of Liseo Boneriano

KRALENDIJK – The rector of the University of Aruba, Viola Heugter, paid a working visit to Liseo Boneriano last week.

Heugter told students of HAVO and VWO about the option of doing their studies at the University of Aruba and what the advantages are of studying in the region, instead of further away.

The pre-academic year that is provided at the UA is also a good preparation for a university study in the Netherlands or elsewhere. Director Barbara Sol of Liseo is pleased with Heugter’s visit, which she described as useful.

