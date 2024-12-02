Saba Upper Hell’s Gate in Saba Mentioned as Possible Site of Earthquake on Saturday Redactie 02-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Image: Volcanodiscovery.com

THE BOTTOM- Late in the evening of Saturday, November 30, 2024, at approximately 10:14 pm local time (GMT -4), reports surfaced of a possible earthquake near Upper Hell’s Gate, Saba.

Although details of the event according to the site volcanodiscovery.com remain unconfirmed by seismic agencies, the tremor was reportedly felt in the surrounding areas.

The nearest larger town, Saint Paul’s in Saint Kitts and Nevis, located about 17.6 km (11 miles) southeast of the suspected epicenter, likely experienced very weak shaking. Smaller towns and villages closer to the epicenter may have felt stronger tremors.

St. Eustatius

Various residents of St. Eustatius on Saturday evening reported hearing and feeling a tremor around the same time. Local authorities and regional seismic agencies are expected to release more information as it becomes available.

