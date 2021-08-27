Urgent Repair Activities Electricity Ongoing













Kralendijk – Yesterday morning a power failure occurred in Nikiboko North. The power outage was caused due to an electrical breakdown in de high voltage distribution network near Nikiboko.

WEB is currently working on repair activities and that these will take approximately 2 days. During the work customers will be supplied energy through generators.

Due to the above mentioned work, Kaya Mòfi will be closed in both directions.

WEB relies on the public’s understanding of the situation.

