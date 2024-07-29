News
USM Receives Books on Legendary DP Leader Claude Wathey
29-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
PHILIPSBURG – The University of St. Martin (USM) last week received 10 copies of the book, ‘Claude: A Portrait of Power’, as a tribute to the legendary Democratic Party leader on what would have been his 98th birthday, on July 24.
In a short statement at the Council of Minister’s press briefing on Wednesday, Minister Marinka Gumbs (DP) said, “Today, Dr. Claude Wathey, the legendary leader of the Democratic Party, would have been 98 years old. He passed on in 1998.
President of the University of St. Martin, Dr. Antonio Carmona Báez, accompanied by top officials of the institution, received the books and thanked the minister for her gesture.
