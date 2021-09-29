Vacancy Activity Coordinator Sint Maarten













As an Activity Coordinator you will organize daily educational, recreational and social activities for our nursing home clients. You will also ensure the quality of the material is maintained. This vacancy is for a full time position (40 hours per week) and it is important that you are genuinely interested in working with our elderly clients. Working at the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation requires a kind and caring personality. You need to have a good understanding of the needs of our clients.

Requirements:

The job requires a MBO education level 3 or 4 in the field of activity organization and execution. We are looking for an enthusiastic and proactive candidate with excellent communication skills. Knowledge and preferably experience is required of care for the elderly in general (including psycho geriatric) and of the possibilities and limitations of clients. You are creative and have excellent organizational skills and if required you can improvise.

The White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation

The White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation provides client centered quality care in a warm and safe environment to all Sint Maarten residents in need. This trusted CARE is supported by continuous learning opportunities for all our 175+ employees.

Besides remuneration, vacation allowance, Christmas bonus, healthcare insurance and our pension plan, we offer a great and inspiring work atmosphere with opportunities to grow, personally and professionally. Because you will take care of our clients, we will support your health by offering a variety of free sports classes on a daily basis.

For more information please call +1 721 5484431 and ask for Macfolda Gumbs. If you want to apply we would like you to send your cover letter and resume before October 1, 2021 to: careers@whiteyellowcross.org. You will receive a confirmation email straight away and a response a.s.a.p.

Do you want more information? Please check out our website: wyccf.org or follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/whiteandyellowcrosscarefoundation