Vacancy Bartender | Waiters Bonaire

The Beach is looking for experienced bartenders and waiters/waitress, for The Beach club and The Poolbar.
The Beach is an oceanfront restaurant, where you can enjoy Bonaire to the fullest. We are a beautiful beach restaurant offering a relaxing day on the beach, a delicious cocktail in one of our lounges, breakfast, lunch or dinner.
We are looking for
– Bartenders
– Waiters
We offer
– A young team with nice colleagues.
– A great work atmosphere.
– We have part-time and fulltime, morning/day/evening shifts available.
– We most certainly offer you a good salary.
Interested? We are looking forward to your response. Mail your motivation and CV to info@thebeachbonaire.com or come in and have a chat with us!
The Beach Bonaire – E.E.G. Boulevard 14 – +599 701 7887.