Vacancy: Building and Electrical Inspector Public Entity, St. Eustatius

The Executive Council of the Public Entity, St. Eustatius, Caribbean Netherlands wishes to get in touch with candidates who are interested in the following function: 1 FTE Building and Electrical Inspector Unit Licenses, Supervision and Enforcement (Unit Vergunningen Toezicht & Handhaving).

As Building and Electrical Inspector you ensure that buildings, homes or construction sites have proper electrical wiring installed and are in compliance with general construction standards and safety or zoning regulations; this can include ongoing construction sites and/or existing buildings. The Inspector makes decisions based on regulations, including more complex inspections considering the preventative or repressive measures, in close consultation with the manager in deciding whether or not to use administrative enforcement.







Some Duties and responsibilities

• Ensures compliance (alerting, inspecting, informing, resolutions) of rules and regulations pertaining

to construction and makes recommendations for improvement;

• Inspects electrical installations or structural wiring to determine adequacy and safety, and

compliance with rules and regulations and makes recommendations for improvement;

• Acts as investigator (BavPOL’er) and draws up official reports in case of violations (training will be

provided and successful completion is mandatory as Inspector).

You can find the full text for the vacancy here

Are you interested in applying for the position of Inspector? You are invited to respond in writing no later than May 21st , 2021.

Kindly direct all applications to:

Executive Council of Public Entity Sint Eustatius

Attn: Ms. F. Gibbs

Unit Manager Internal Services

van Tonnigenweg # 4

Email: personnel.affairs@statiagov.com

Further information:

For further information concerning the function kindly contact Unit manager Permits, Supervision & Enforcement, Ms. W. van Zoest +599 3180051 unit.vergunningen@stataigov.com