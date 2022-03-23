Vacancy Care Coordinator Saba

Saba Reach Foundation (SRF) is a small non-profit organization operating on the Dutch Caribbean Island of Saba. It serves to facilitate sustainable employment and participation opportunities for (young) adults with a distance to the labor market. To realize this the foundation has three interrelated social/educational departments: Time-out program, the social workplace and adult education.

THE POSITION

We are currently looking for a new care coordinator for the social workplace. The organization needs a hands-on, proactive, analytical, results-oriented, empathetic and charismatic professional with experience with at-risk and challenging target groups.

WHAT YOU’LL DO

Conduct intakes with potential new participants

Creates and monitors individual development plans for each participant and coordinateslearning trajectories

Prepares, execute and/or coordinates workshops

Provides guidance to participants. Guides and coaches participants toward a regularemployment process and provides after-care where necessary

Consults with external specialists and care providers on relevant care needs. Organizes anetwork of care

Functions as a person of trust for participants

Provides support to staff members in the area of participant care

Ensures a pleasant and safe working environment for participants and plays a mediating rolein resolving conflicts

Writes procedures/protocols

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE

Verifiable experience/knowledge with at-risk and challenging target groups

Verifiable specialized knowledge of social labor market, social participation, and its targetgroups

Bachelor’s degree preferred in behavioral science, psychology, social studies

Preferable knowledge of group dynamics

Advanced computer skills (Office)

Excellent command of English, both written and spoken

A valid driver’s license

WHAT WE OFFER

We offer a position in a small tight-knit team of professionals. The job concerns a one-year 36-hour appointment (as soon as possible), with the intent of extension into a permanent contract in the long run if the working relationship proves to be positive. We offer a competitive salary in scale 10, which will depend on capacity and experience brought in.

HOW TO APPLY

Candidates are requested to submit their resume and motivation letter by April 15th, 2022 to the Saba Reach director Lonneke Schut at sabareach.director@gmail.com.