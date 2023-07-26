Vacancy Civil Collection Lawyer Bonaire

Belastingdienst CN (Ontvanger) is looking for a: CIVIL COLLECTION LAWYER
Are you the lawyer who implements civil and tax legislation? Then we are looking for you!
More information?
www.rijksdienstcn.com/vacancies
Closing date: 16 August 2023.
News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba
