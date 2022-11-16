Vacancy Contractor Bonaire

For the realization of 3 “high end” villas and follow-up projects, we are immediately looking for an experienced contractor.

The ideal candidate must meet the following requirements/desires:

• (Extensive) experience in the position of foreman in residential construction.

• Speak at least reasonable Papiamentu and Spanish.

• Experience with building in the Caribbean.

• Knowledge of Autocad and preferably also Revit.

• The foreman is at work for a short time and manages the personnel and subcontractors.

The activities consist of:



• Managing own people and subcontractors.

• Drawing up short and long term plans.

• Dimensioning.

• Regular progress reporting.

• Responsible for safety and quality of the project.

• Purchasing services and materials.



Send CV and useful information to: danny@groundedbv.com and/or contact Danny Stam for more information tel: +599 7865135.