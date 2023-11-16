Vacancy Customer Service Manager St. Maarten

By motivating, managing, and guiding the operational customer services teams of fifty employees, the

Customer Service Manager (CSM) plays a crucial role in fostering the high standards of passenger services and customer satisfaction of WINAIR’. The CSM is responsible for our teams at the airport and HQ that help customers throughout the customer journey: reservation, check-in, at the gate, etc. The CSM is part of the operational management team and plays an important role in optimizing processes at WINAIR, to make us even more customer-focused.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Responsible for the daily management of the check-in, passenger boarding, administrative duties, lost

and found, ticket office, reservations, and control. Organizes, directs, and guides the activities of the Customer Service teams.

Deploys and directs the required training program for department personnel.

Formulates and ensures execution of policies and procedures.

Improve customer service quality by studying, evaluating, and re-designing processes where needed;

monitor and analyse results; and implement changes. Investigate passenger’s problems and complaints and find solutions.

Proposes and maintains a current company passenger handling manual and the sections of other

company manuals. Is responsible for and puts rules, regulations, checks, and balances in place to ascertain the

completeness of receipt of company funds that are collected at the airport. Maintains direct liaison with other department managers, notably in Passenger Support Services,

Operations, Flight Services, and Marketing. Executes other tasks not mentioned above, assigned by the Director CS, Sales & Marketing.

QUALIFICATIONS & COMPETENCES

HBO or equivalent educational level in a related area.

Minimum five years of Airline and Management Experience.

Must be assertive and solution-oriented.

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail.

Airline experience is a strong preference or a strong CS management experience within the

hospitality industry. A kind and firm people manager by nature.

Capable of decision-making in sometimes hectic circumstances.

Strong analytical and planning skills to optimize processes.

Strong communication skills to deal with all stakeholders.

We offer an independent, autonomous role with an attractive remuneration package, with the

possibility to grow and develop within the company.

Interested candidates, Dutch nationals or people with a permanent St. Maarten residency preferred,

can apply in writing with a motivation letter and resume to humanresources@fly-winair.com

Company information: https://www.winair.sx