Vacancy Director Auxiliary Home Sint Eustatius

St. Eustatius Auxiliary Home Foundation proudly provides nursing care since 1997 on St. Eustatius. We cater towards physically, mentally and/or disabled persons and senior citizens when home care cannot be provided or exceeds their care needs. Approximately 35 staff members are continuously working on the betterment of our service. We strive for care tailored to the individual needs in a safe and healthy environment with respect and expertise.

The St. Eustatius Auxiliary Home has an opening for a: Director

“Providing client-centered quality health care for the elderly, with trained and committed professionals in a clean, safe and secured environment.” This is the mission of the Auxiliary home, and as the Director, you give this mission substance. You give the organization direction and lead by example. As the Director, you are responsible for the organization’s strategic, tactical, and operational management. You seize opportunities to innovate and operate based on vision, social responsibility, and accountability. You have statutory responsibility and report to the Supervisory Board of St. Eustatius Auxilary Home Foundation.

Key responsibilities include:

Leading, managing, and coaching the (management) team.

Setting and translating the vision and mission to operational actions and managing the implementation.

Control the budget of the organization.

Ensures continuous development of quality standards within the organization.

Who are we looking for

You have a Bachelor’s degree in finance and management supplemented with extensive experience in a managerial position in health care.

You have expertise and experience in developing and maintaining quality systems in a nursing care facility.

You are knowledgeable of the latest developments to enhance and embed a client-centered care approach.

You take initiatives aimed at decision-making and solving problems.

You are a connecting leader and team player who is able to stimulate, motivate, coach, and involve colleagues.

You have a broad knowledge of the cultural and political context of St. Eustatius and preferably also of the Caribbean Netherlands and the autonomous countries of the kingdom.

What we offer

A full-time position ( 40 hours per week) with a competitive benefits package for this region.

Interested?

Are you interested in contributing to the development of healthcare on St. Eustatius? Then we are looking for you! Your application letter with CV, copies of relevant diploma’s and passport can be addressed to Mr. Rient Hassell, chairman of the Supervisory Board, and can be sent via email to secretary@auxhomestatia.com. An assessment may be part of the selection process.

Closing date: January 6, 2022

St. Eustatius Auxiliary Home Foundation | Fort Oranjestraat #36 St. Eustatius, CN|tel/fax: +599 318- 2799.