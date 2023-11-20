Vacancy Director Daycare Center Statia

Youth Care foundation of Sint Eustatius (1982) operates the Daycare Center “Buzzy Bees Inn” since 1992. We offer quality care for children in the age range of 0-4years and after-school children in the age range of 4-6 years. The current total number of children is approximately 80. We follow the requirements of the “Basic Island Ordinance Childcare”. It’s philosophy is based on the High Scope Program.

We are currently looking for a director to strengthen our developing team.



Function

The director is responsible for the daily operations of the daycare program in conformance with institutional and governmental regulations. This includes overall management of the Daycare and after school program based on a pedagogical policy.



Responsibilities

Develop and implement the pedagogical curriculum

Develop and maintain partnerships with internal and external parties working in childcare

Formulate the annual program, including the yearly budget

Monitor budget usage

Assist staff in preparing and implementing activities and projects

Plan and develop in-service training for daycare staff/evaluating performance of employees on a regular basis

Ensures that challenges are handled in a professional and positive manner

Maintain accurate records regarding the child development based on the observation method and general health of children enrolled in the program.

Discuss the development of child(ren) with parents, organize parent meetings

Contact local organization for referral of children

Develop project proposals based on the needs of the children as well as of the organization

Competencies

Professional knowledge of education, care and guidance of young children

Knowledge of current hygiene and safety requirements/ordinances

Insight in the functioning of the daycare

Experience in managing a daycare center

Excellent communications skills, negotiating and problem-solving skills

Ethical conduct

Team oriented

Affinity with St. Eustatius

Good command of the English and Dutch language in verbal and written form

Knowledge and experience with the financial aspect of the daycare center (assessing/identifying emerging risks)

Qualification and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in early childhood education/Pedagogics or comparable

Knowledge of management processes to within your organization

Proof of good conduct (VOG)

Medical inspection report

References

A psychological report could be part of the selection procedure

Terms of employment

40 hours work week

Salary conforms to market value and is based on experience and qualifications, within the childcare center established salary range

Contact

Are you our candidate? Email your application with resume before 6th December 2023 to board@buzzybeesinn.com

We look forward to welcoming you to our team!