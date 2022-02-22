Vacancy Dutch Language Acquisition Teacher Saba













Saba Comprehensive School is looking for an educational professional with a teaching certificate and experience with or knowledge of NT2/NVT is preferred.

There is no bias with regard to which form of Dutch the teacher speaks;

The Dutch language acquisition teacher is hired with regard to his/her proficiency in the Dutch language and not for any concept of being a native speaker;

Our new colleague is hired based upon their experience as a language acquisition teacher and/or willingness to be. trained in the practices of language acquisition.

Submit Resume and Application Letter highlighting your possible contribution to the educational development of Saba to the Director, Mr. Anton Hermans via administration@learningsaba.com.