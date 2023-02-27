Vacancy Experts for the commission for Environment Assessment Bonaire

The OLB is looking for new members for the Commission for Environmental Assessment: experts who want to contribute ideas about Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)/Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA).

The public entity of Bonaire (OLB) is the local government of Bonaire.

Nature permits and the impact on nature and environment

At the R&O department, project initiators can apply for a nature permit for their plans. For certain nature permits, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) or Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) is necessary: an investigation of the impact that the plans will have on nature and the environment. Such a study also shows the possible alternatives. The OLB considers it important to properly assess the effects on nature and the environment before deciding.

What we are looking for: experts for the Commission for Environmental Assessment

Also in the future, there will be more spatial projects that require an EIA/SEA. The OLB would like to expand the group of experts who can participate in such a Commission for Environmental Assessment. Therefore, the OLB is looking for candidates who:

Like to think carefully about the nature and environmental effects in order to make a wise decision;

Would like to participate in a Commission for Environmental Assessment in a personal capacity (i.e., not on behalf of an organization);

Have clear professional knowledge for example background or work experience in the fields of: flora, fauna, (marine) biology, ecology, environment, water management, nature management, spatial planning, traffic and transportation, urban planning and archaeology;

Have knowledge of local and regional characteristics of nature and the environment on Bonaire and in the Caribbean region;

Are familiar with the vulnerabilities and risks of nature and environment on Bonaire and in the region;

Have knowledge of important developments and innovations in the field of nature and environment;

Speak and write in Dutch and English.

Tasks and financial compensation

For each project, the Director of R&O, on behalf of the executive council, forms a Commission for Environmental Assessment. Commission members are hired for the period of that project and usually have the following tasks:

Commission members determine together who the chairman and secretary will be.

Commission members evaluate the EIA/SEA initiation memorandum: a document in which the initiators describe their plans. If this memorandum EIA/SEA becomes public, interested parties can submit their opinions on it. The Commission members evaluate these opinions.

Commission members each form their own opinion on the guidelines for the EIA/SEA: the rules about what should be investigated in the EIA/SEA.

Commission members together form one opinion on the guidelines for the executive council. Once the EIA/SEA is completed, the Commission members verify its completeness and quality. Does the EIA/SEA follow all the guidelines? The Commission members will together form again one opinion and advice on this.

Sometimes those involved do not agree with the decisions made by the executive council. Commission members help respond the new opinions, objections, and appeals.

Usually, an EIA/SEA-project takes several months. It almost never takes more than 80 hours.

Would you like to participate in the Commission for Environmental Assessment? Let us know soon!

Do you think you can be of value as a Commission member? Send an email with a short motivation and your CV before March 13th 2023 to milieueffectrapportage@bonairegov.com. You can also email if you have any questions.

You can expect a response from the OLB within three months. In 2023 and 2024, a number of projects are expected that require a Commission for Environmental Assessment.

Please check the following link for more information: https://bonairegov.com/inwoners/natuur-milieu/mer-eng