Vacancy Financial Administrator Sint Eustatius

The St. Eustatius Auxiliary Home has an opening for a Financial Administrator

As a Financial administrator, you assist the Director with standard financial administration and general administrative duties.

Key responsibilities include

Accounts payables and receivables

Preparing monthly or quarterly financial reports

Assist in financial audits

Filing of financial and administrative documentation

Fixed assets management

Collection and registration of personnel information such as sick leave, pension, and other mutations

Payroll

Reconciliation and verification of data

Additional general financial and administrative support

Who are we looking for

You have an MBO level 3 education or an associate degree in financial administration services.

You are proficient in programs such as QuickBooks, payroll 4 BES, MS office (Word, Excel), and AFAS.

You have at least three (3) years of relevant work experience.

You work accurately and observe confidentiality.

You have a good spoken and written command of the English language; command of the Dutch language is an asset.

What we offer

A full-time position (40 hours per week) with a competitive benefits package for this region.

Interested?

Your application letter with your CV, copies of relevant diplomas, and passport can be addressed to Mrs. Joy-Ann Esdaile, the Interim- Director, and can be sent via email to secretary@auxhomestatia.com.

Closing date: January 19, 2023.

St. Eustatius Auxiliary Home Foundation proudly provides nursing care since 1997 on St. Eustatius. We cater towards physically, mentally and/or disabled persons and senior citizens when home care cannot be provided or exceeds their care needs. Approximately 35 staff members are continuously working on the betterment of our service. We strive for care tailored to the individual needs in a safe and healthy environment with respect and expertise.

St. Eustatius Auxiliary Home Foundation |Fort Oranjestraat #36 St. Eustatius, CN|tel/fax: +599 318- 2799.