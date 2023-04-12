12 april 2023 22:35 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Jobs Jobs Administative Jobs Hospitality

Vacancy Front Office Supervisor Statia

105


We are seeking a highly skilled Front Office Supervisor to provide exceptional guest service at the front desk of The Golden Rock Resort. The ideal candidate will possess a high level of professionalism, adhere to our standards of hospitality, and efficiently handle guest interactions in a courteous and professional manner.

Requirements:

  • College/High school level education
  • Minimum of 3 years of experience in the Hospitality industry
  • Fluent in English and Dutch
  • Strong customer service skills
  • Keen attention to detail
  • Team player mindset
  • Discretion in handling guest information

As a Front Office Supervisor, you will play a vital role in ensuring the smooth operation of the front desk, maintaining guest satisfaction, and upholding our standards of excellence. If you are a dedicated hospitality professional with a passion for providing outstanding service, we invite you to join our team at The Golden Rock Resort.

Please send your application to: Lidia@goldenrockresort.com

More information about the resort? Visit our website: https://www.goldenrockresort.com


Also read

More news

Top vacancies

More vacancies