Vacancy Head of the Public Health department Saba

Saba Island, located in the Caribbean, is a special municipality of the Netherlands. Saba is known for its magnificent nature and is an excellent diving destination. Mount Scenery is, with its 877 meters, the highest point of the Dutch Kingdom. Saba measures 13 km2 in size and has about 2,000 inhabitants. The four villages on the island are named: The Bottom (the capital), Windwardside, St. John’s and Zion’s Hill.

The Island Government is looking for a Head of the Public Health department

The context

The Island Government of Saba is known for its stability. It maintains good relations with the Netherlands and facilitates that results are achieved in various domains. Within the organization, people work together on the further development of the island. Our colleagues work on infrastructure (airport, harbor, water management), public works, planning, solid waste collection and processing, tourism, community development, public health, agriculture, HRM, ICT, finance, communication, civil affairs, legal advice and various policy areas. In total, there are about 180 employees.

The Saba Island Government works on more self-reliance and economic development, with a focus on sustainability, accessibility, poverty eradication and improving the quality of life. In the recent period, the government has worked on projects such as the renovation of the airport, separation of solid waste (recycling), facilitating of a healthy lifestyle, improvement of social facilities, training and education of civil servants in, among other things, project management and policy writing. And we were successful of keeping Covid off the island for over a year. Presently over 85% of the adult population received a second vaccination and the island is now moving from containment to mitigation.

The position

The department of Public Health is part of the Public Entity of Saba. The six professionals at this department work on public health, preventative youth health (for instance baby clinic), health promotion in general and sports. They also have a leading role in dealing with the covid pandemic. You will work in close cooperation with partners in the health and social domain and other departments within the public entity. Other crucial partners are the island doctors, the schools and other care professionals on island. The Public Health Department is actively involved in a variety of different aspects in the full range of public health domains; this means that you must be able to take on many different focus areas in which you can act quite independently.

Your profile

The Public Entity Saba is looking for a manager to continue and further improve the main tasks of the Public health department: to protect, promote and monitor the health of all people on Saba. You do this within the framework of the Public health act, the Sports and prevention agreement and the Disaster/safety act, and according the national and international guidelines. Within this framework, together with the commissioner of health and care professionals, you set out a vision and priorities for the medium- and long-term. You will also be responsible for managing the team and the finances of the department.

What you offer

You have a Master in Public/Global health and/or are a Public Health doctor

You have experience in a wide range of public health fields

You work independently and pro-actively

You are a networker

You are flexible, tactful, empathic and result oriented

You have affinity with cultural diversity

You have an excellent knowledge of English. Some knowledge of Spanish or Dutch is a bonus

You are willing to settle on Saba for an extended period of time

We offer

A competitive salary based on a 39,5 workweek

Generous secondary benefits

A challenging and pioneering role in the future of public health on Saba

Life on the beautiful and safe island of Saba

Salary according to government salary scales. This position is evaluated at scale 12, with a basic salary ranging from $ 3,832 through $ 4,893 excluding 15.5% allowances

Procedure

We look forward to receiving your letter of interest and resume (both in English) ultimately May 7th 2021 at koen.hulshof@sabagov.nl. He is also the person for more information on the position.