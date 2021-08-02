Vacancy Health Promoter Saba













283 Shares

Saba is a Caribbean island, and is also the smallest special municipality (public entity) of the Netherlands. The island is characterized by its beautiful nature, the volcano Mount Scenery (which is the highest point within the Kingdom of the Netherlands at a height of 887 meters), a particularly beautiful underwater world and its inhabitants. Saba became a special municipality within the Netherlands after the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles on October 10th, 2010. Currently about 1900 inhabitants (including several hundred medical students) live on an area of ​​13 square kilometres on Saba.

This beautiful island is looking for a:

Health Promoter

The Public Health Department (PHD) Saba is part of the Public Entity of Saba. The Department currently consists of the Department Head, two Public Health Nurses, a Sports Coordinator and a Project Leader for Public Health and Sports. By adding a Junior Health Promotor to our team we intend to become more effective in facilitating Sabans in living a healthier lifestyle. You will work in close cooperation with professionals in the Social Domain within the Public Entity Saba, and with the island doctors, schools, sports coaches and other stakeholders on the island.

The PHD is active on the full range of public health fields; this means that you will be able to take on many different focus areas in which you can act quite independently.

Description of main duties

Design and implement health promotion interventions on healthy eating, alcohol and drugs, sexual health, hygiene, etc.

Assist in the development and implementation of multimodal programs to counter specifically obesity and substance abuse.

Engage, support and motivate professionals and stakeholders in the community to become public health ambassadors.

Counsel and support children, adults and families who would like to live a healthier life, including house visits

Provide support in the Covid-19 response.

What you offer

You minimally have an associate’s or MBO-4 degree in a health or behaviour related field

You preferably have experience in health promotion design and implementation

You work very independently and pro-actively

You are a networker

You are a motivated and engaged team member

You are flexible, tactful, empathic and result oriented

You are creative in your approach to project/campaign design and implementation

You have affinity with cultural diversity

You are an effective communicator You have an excellent knowledge of English. Some knowledge of Spanish or Dutch is a bonus

You are willing to settle on Saba for an extended period of time

Caribbean candidates are especially encouraged to apply

We offer

A competitive salary in scale 8 ($2,173 to $3,023) or 9 ($ 2,495 to $ 3,393), depending on experience, skills and competences

Generous secondary benefits

A challenging and pioneering role in the future of Public Health on Saba

Life on the beautiful and safe island of Saba

Apply

We look forward to receiving your letter of interest and resume (both in English) before or on August 15, 2021 addressed to personnel.affairs@sabagov.nl.

Contact Department Head Jane O’Flynn for more information on the position at Jane.flynn@sabagov.nl.