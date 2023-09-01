Vacancy Health Promotor Saba

The Executive Council of the Public Entity Saba would like to inform the public of the following vacancy at the Department of Public Health and Sports: Health Promotor.

The context

The Island Government of Saba is known for its stability. It maintains good relations with the Netherlands and facilitates that results are achieved in various domains. Within the organization, people work together on the further development of the island. Our colleagues work on infrastructure (airport, harbor, water management), public works, planning, solid waste collection and processing, tourism, community development, public health, agriculture, HRM, ICT, finance, communication, civil affairs, legal advice and various policy areas. In total, there are about 180 employees.

The Saba Island Government works on more self-reliance and economic development, with a focus on sustainability, accessibility, poverty eradication and improving the quality of life. In the recent period, the government has worked on projects such as the renovation of the airport, separation of solid waste (recycling), facilitating of a healthy lifestyle, improvement of social facilities, training and education of civil servants in, among other things, project management and policy writing.

The position

The Public Health Department (PHD) Saba is part of the Public Entity of Saba. The Department currently consists of one Department Head, two Public Health Nurses, a Sports Coordinator, a Sports Policy Advisor, a Health Promoter, a Quality Control Coordinator and a Public Health Doctor. The Health Promotor on our team facilitates and guides Sabans in living a healthier lifestyle in a creative and interactive manner. You will work in very close cooperation with the public health team, professionals from other departments within the Public Entity Saba, Saba Cares Hospital, daycare, schools, sports coaches and other stakeholders on the island. The PHD is active on the full range of public health fields; this means that you will be able to take on many different focus areas, in which you can act quite independently.

Description of main duties

Coordinate and implement the community-based approach healthy lifestyle intervention (Jongeren Op Gezond Gewicht – JOGG);

Coordinate and implement healthy lifestyle intervention for children and families experiencing overweight and obesity (Cool2BFIT program);

Engage, support and motivate professionals and stakeholders in the community to become public health ambassadors;

Collaborate with colleagues and stakeholders to facilitate sexual health campaigns in schools and the community (SabaLovin.com);

Collaborate with colleagues and stakeholders to facilitate movement and nutrition programs for daycares and schools (Healthy Choices, Happy Kids);

Lead or support on other public health promotion topics prioritized by the department.

What you offer

You minimally have an HBO Associate’s or MBO-4 degree in a health or behavior related field;

You preferably have experience in health promotion design and implementation;

You develop different approaches within the field of Public Health, write/renew policy, evaluate initiatives/introduction of new methods/techniques, write management/policy reports and give advice to the organization on different levels;

You work very independently and pro-actively;

You have an open and social personality and can easily build relationships with people;

You are a motivated and engaged team member;

You are flexible, tactful, empathic and result oriented;

You are creative in your approach to project/campaign design and implementation;

You have affinity with cultural diversity and specifically the Caribbean Culture;

You are an effective communicator. You have an excellent knowledge of English. Some knowledge of Spanish or Dutch is a bonus;

You are willing to settle on Saba for an extended period of time.

We offer

Salary according to government salary scales. This position is evaluated at scale 9, with a basic salary ranging from $2.719 through $3.997 based on a 36-hour workweek excluding 15.5% allowances, vacation allowance 8,33% and a 13 th month.

month. A challenging role in the future of public health on Saba.

Apply

If you are interested in this position, you are kindly invited to submit your application letter and CV (both in English), no later than Friday the 15th of September 2023 to personnelaffairs@sabagov.nl. For more information about the position, please contact the department Head Jane O’Flynn via e-mail jane.flynn@sabagov.nl.