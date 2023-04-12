12 april 2023 20:34 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Jobs Hospitality

Vacancy Housekeeping Room Attendant Statia




We are currently seeking a skilled Housekeeping Room Attendant to join our team. As a Housekeeping Room Attendant, you will be responsible for maintaining cleanliness and tidiness in assigned areas of the hotel according to established standards. If you have a minimum of 2 years of experience in a 5-star hotel in a similar role, a high school diploma or equivalent, ability to read, speak, and understand English, and a positive and friendly attitude towards guests and fellow employees, we would love to hear from you!

Responsibilities:

  • Clean and supply all assigned areas, including guest rooms and other areas of the hotel, in accordance with the standards set by the hotel.
  • Organize, restore, and restock guest rooms or other areas of the hotel to ensure they are well-maintained and ready for guest use.
  • Follow compliance with the use of cleaning techniques and chemicals used for cleaning, ensuring safety and effectiveness.
  • Maintain a high level of cleanliness and tidiness in all assigned areas, paying attention to detail.
  • Report any maintenance or cleanliness issues to the appropriate personnel for prompt resolution.
  • Maintain a positive and professional attitude towards guests and fellow employees, providing friendly and courteous service.


Requirements:

  • Minimum 2 years of experience in a similar Housekeeping Room Attendant role in a 5-star hotel.
  • High school diploma or equivalent required.
  • Ability to read, speak, and understand English language.
  • Attention to detail and ability to maintain cleanliness and tidiness in assigned areas.
  • Ability to work independently and efficiently, following established standards and procedures.
  • Positive and friendly attitude towards guests and fellow employees, maintaining a professional demeanor at all times.

Employee Benefits:

  • Competitive basic salary
  • Staff meals provided
  • Flight to bring you to the island
  • Access to training platforms for professional development
  • Opportunities for growth within the company

If you meet the above qualifications and are dedicated to providing exceptional housekeeping services in a luxury hotel setting, please submit your resume and a brief cover letter explaining why you are the ideal candidate for this position. We look forward to hearing from you.

Please send your application to: Lidia@goldenrockresort.com

More information about the resort? Visit our website: https://www.goldenrockresort.com


