Vacancy Housekeeping Room Attendant Statia

We are currently seeking a skilled Housekeeping Room Attendant to join our team. As a Housekeeping Room Attendant, you will be responsible for maintaining cleanliness and tidiness in assigned areas of the hotel according to established standards. If you have a minimum of 2 years of experience in a 5-star hotel in a similar role, a high school diploma or equivalent, ability to read, speak, and understand English, and a positive and friendly attitude towards guests and fellow employees, we would love to hear from you!



Responsibilities:

Clean and supply all assigned areas, including guest rooms and other areas of the hotel, in accordance with the standards set by the hotel.

Organize, restore, and restock guest rooms or other areas of the hotel to ensure they are well-maintained and ready for guest use.

Follow compliance with the use of cleaning techniques and chemicals used for cleaning, ensuring safety and effectiveness.

Maintain a high level of cleanliness and tidiness in all assigned areas, paying attention to detail.

Report any maintenance or cleanliness issues to the appropriate personnel for prompt resolution.

Maintain a positive and professional attitude towards guests and fellow employees, providing friendly and courteous service.



Requirements:

Minimum 2 years of experience in a similar Housekeeping Room Attendant role in a 5-star hotel.

High school diploma or equivalent required.

Ability to read, speak, and understand English language.

Attention to detail and ability to maintain cleanliness and tidiness in assigned areas.

Ability to work independently and efficiently, following established standards and procedures.

Positive and friendly attitude towards guests and fellow employees, maintaining a professional demeanor at all times.

Employee Benefits:

Competitive basic salary

Staff meals provided

Flight to bring you to the island

Access to training platforms for professional development

Opportunities for growth within the company

If you meet the above qualifications and are dedicated to providing exceptional housekeeping services in a luxury hotel setting, please submit your resume and a brief cover letter explaining why you are the ideal candidate for this position. We look forward to hearing from you.

Please send your application to: Lidia@goldenrockresort.com

More information about the resort? Visit our website: https://www.goldenrockresort.com