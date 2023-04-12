Vacancy Housekeeping Room Attendant Statia

We are currently seeking a skilled Housekeeping Room Attendant to join our team. As a Housekeeping Room Attendant, you will be responsible for maintaining cleanliness and tidiness in assigned areas of the hotel according to established standards. If you have a minimum of 2 years of experience in a 5-star hotel in a similar role, a high school diploma or equivalent, ability to read, speak, and understand English, and a positive and friendly attitude towards guests and fellow employees, we would love to hear from you!
Responsibilities:
- Clean and supply all assigned areas, including guest rooms and other areas of the hotel, in accordance with the standards set by the hotel.
- Organize, restore, and restock guest rooms or other areas of the hotel to ensure they are well-maintained and ready for guest use.
- Follow compliance with the use of cleaning techniques and chemicals used for cleaning, ensuring safety and effectiveness.
- Maintain a high level of cleanliness and tidiness in all assigned areas, paying attention to detail.
- Report any maintenance or cleanliness issues to the appropriate personnel for prompt resolution.
- Maintain a positive and professional attitude towards guests and fellow employees, providing friendly and courteous service.
Requirements:
- Minimum 2 years of experience in a similar Housekeeping Room Attendant role in a 5-star hotel.
- High school diploma or equivalent required.
- Ability to read, speak, and understand English language.
- Attention to detail and ability to maintain cleanliness and tidiness in assigned areas.
- Ability to work independently and efficiently, following established standards and procedures.
- Positive and friendly attitude towards guests and fellow employees, maintaining a professional demeanor at all times.
Employee Benefits:
- Competitive basic salary
- Staff meals provided
- Flight to bring you to the island
- Access to training platforms for professional development
- Opportunities for growth within the company
If you meet the above qualifications and are dedicated to providing exceptional housekeeping services in a luxury hotel setting, please submit your resume and a brief cover letter explaining why you are the ideal candidate for this position. We look forward to hearing from you.
Please send your application to: Lidia@goldenrockresort.com
More information about the resort? Visit our website: https://www.goldenrockresort.com