Vacancy Hydroponic Experienced Assistent Lead Farmer Saba

Reports To: Gezondheid Farms CEO Schedule: Regular Full-Time Contract. Location: Rendezvous Greenhouse Farm Status: Foreign Contract Service Work

POSITION DESCRIPTION HYDROPONIC EXPERIENCED ASSISTANT LEAD FARMER:

This position will assist in the management of a state-of-the-art greenhouse and indoor hydroponic growing systems designed to grow produce for the Saba Community and abroad. Farmer will be required to assist in maintaining organization among farm staff and daily production and control of a 6000sm facility comprised of two greenhouses, an indoor hydroponic showroom, a mushroom and a potato non-soil basement aeroponic facility. Farmer will manage planting, harvest, and delivery schedules for a variety of different plants including lettuce, basil, and other assorted leafy greens and/or vine crops. Farmer will use the automated systems that to maintain control of the overall system. Farmer will need to perform basic maintenance on the system and complete tasks such as cleaning grow trays and mixing nutrient solutions. Farmer will receive training to troubleshoot system.

PREFERRED SKILL SETS AND ABILITIES:

Experienced and/or knowledgeable in growing herbs/microgreens, vegetables and fruits indoors, by using hydroponic methods. (primarily using soil-less growing techniques: with nutrients, grow lamps indoor, aeroponic experience a plus).

A degree in agriculture/horticulture is preferred but not required based on years of experience and must have management experience is staff supervising, hiring, scheduling, and training.

Basic knowledge of HVAC, sensor environmental control systems, and computer software.

A hands on and practical ability to diagnose and repair mechanical & electrical issues.

Basic plumbing skills with skill sets to clean filters, pumps, and replace solenoids.

The ability to record planting data to include yields and weights to meet delivery schedules.

Must be able to understand and interpret plant monitoring and documentation of growthand plant health data sets, identify pest, plant disease/stress, and remedy as needed.

Must have a valid driver’s license with a clean driving record.

TRAINING PROVIDED IF NEEDED:

Farmer will receive training to have knowledge of basic troubleshooting procedures for the software system installed while working with IT staff to coordinate software policy coding.

How to design and implement planting schedules to meet production volume and deadlines.

How to propagate, transplant, maintain, and harvest plants, including post-harvestprocedures.

The understanding of plant nutrient and modern fertilization techniques, knowledge of soilless culture techniques, and understanding of plant nutrition.

How to identify and treat plant nutritional deficiencies and toxicities.

How to utilize historical data sets to drive future cultural practices.

HVAC systems with applications to horticulture and knowledge of environmental control systems and IT interfaces.

Work Environment:

• This job operates in an outdoor greenhouse and indoor Hydroponic Growing Systems.

Physical Demands:

• This position would require the ability to use hands/fingers, reaching with hands and arms, walking, standing and sitting on a daily basis. Lifting up to 50 pounds.

REASONABLE ACCOMODATION

It is Gezondheid Farms business philosophy and practice to provide reasonable physical accommodations, according to applicable state and federal laws, to all qualified individuals with physical or mental disabilities. As a social injustice initiative, female candidates are encouraged to apply to improve the islands sovereign ability to develop female farmers that lack opportunities and exposure to agricultural careers in society.

This statement contained in this job description are intended to describe the general content and requirements for performance of this job. It is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all job duties, responsibilities and requirements. Others duties may be assigned.

This job description is not an employment agreement but rather a Foreign Service Contract due to Gezondheid Farms is a US Corporate Structure. Management has the exclusive right to alter the scope of work within the framework of this job description at any time without prior notice. This job description is only being released to identify the talent pool available for this position and to start discussions to fill the position.

Contract Compensation will be based on experience, educational background and knowledge. Limited relocation funding may be available based on need and availability. If you have an interest to apply for the position, email your CV to jim@gezondheidfarms.com.

Gezondheid Farms are an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Gezondheid Farms considers all applicants for employment without regard to race, color, sex, national origin, religion, age, physical or mental disability, family responsibility, marital status, sexual orientation, political affiliation, veteran’s status or any other legal protected status. Pursuant to the document “DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR INTERNAL POLICIES, POLICY DEPARTMENT C: CITIZENS’ RIGHTS AND CONSTITUTIONAL AFFAIRS WOMEN’S RIGHTS & GENDER EQUALITY, the farm will maintain an equal gender labor and management staff balance. Female applicants are highly encouraged to apply!